Song You Need to Know: Dan + Shay, ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’

Whether you’re thinking of texting an ex after hours or just scooping out some late-night ice cream, Dan + Shay suggest you should really just go to sleep. The Grammy-winning country duo’s new single, “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” is a reminder that not much good happens after midnight.

“I’ve had that phrase written in my phone for a long time,” the band’s Dan Smyers tells Rolling Stone. “Everybody’s gone through that. It’s just that classic tale of temptation, of something pulling you and rendering you kind of defenseless.”

While the message is simple and universal, Smyers’ production — done at home during quarantine — is elegant and lofty. He and Shay Mooney looked to the harmonies and vocal arrangements of Queen, the Beatles, and the Beach Boys (Pet Sounds was sacred text) for inspiration. Towering goals, to be sure, but under headphones, “I Should Probably Go to Bed” proves intoxicating, with Mooney’s vocals stacked to the ceiling to make this one of Dan + Shay’s best singles yet.

With orchestral synths and plaintive piano (Smyers played every instrument), it’s debatable how truly “country” the song is. That could be fodder for those who still get worked up over such things. But scouring the track for traces of twang is missing the point. “I Should Probably Go to Bed” is the sound of a studio pushed to its limits. That the song happened to be recorded at home during a pandemic only makes it more notable.

