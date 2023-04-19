When Are Fake Songs Better Than Real Ones?

Critics, including our own Alan Sepinwall, weren’t crazy about Daisy Jones & the Six, Amazon Prime’s now-concluded adaptation of the best-selling faux-oral-history novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. But the Fleetwood Mac-meets-Almost Famous fashion, the charisma of its stars, and perhaps most of all, the music, led many fans to embrace it — particularly the surprisingly large contingent of young classic-rock stans on TikTok.

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we look at the best songs ever by fictional bands, from Daisy Jones & the Six’s “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” to the title song of That Thing You Do, with Sepinwall joining host Brian Hiatt for the conversation. Find the episode here at the podcast provider of your choice, go directly to Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.

We also discuss some songs that got left off of Rolling Stone‘s recent list, including “Eep, Opp, Ork, Ah-ah! (Means I Love You)” of Jetsons fame; explain why “Take Me Away” from Freaky Friday just didn’t qualify; and debate whether Eddie and the Cruisers’ “On the Dark Side” is a better Bruce Springsteen song than the actual Springsteen composition “Light of Day” from the movie of the same name.

