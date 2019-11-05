10 Shows You Need to See This Winter: Dylan, Phish, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande

Leaves are on the ground, jackets are off the coatracks, and now everybody is looking for someplace warm to go. Luckily, now that fall is in full effect and winter will arrive sooner than you think, there are plenty of concerts planned to give you a break from the cool air. Whether it’s Mariah Carey singing what may now be her biggest hit to ring in the season or Bob Dylan playing his most classic songs, there are plenty of options to pick from. Here are 10 that will send off 2019 right.

Karen O and Danger Mouse

November 14th

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman’s collaboration with the iconoclastic producer, an album called Lux Prima, turned out to be a thrilling, chilly, surprisingly cinematic outing. Synthesizers shimmer and sparkle around Karen O’s voice, which sounds both vulnerable and brash — sometimes even on the same song — making it one of the most compelling albums of the year. The duo performed the album in full earlier this fall and will reprise it for a one-night-only show in New York in November.

Phish

November 29th – December 8th

Phish have never taken the easy way when it comes to touring, and for their fall run this year, they’ll play a mix of one-offs and multi-night residencies along the East Coast. The shows will cap off a busy year for the band that also found them headlining Bonnaroo and Boston’s Fenway Park. Although they haven’t put out a new LP in three years (a gap that’s not unusual for the band) Phish pianist Page McConnell says things are going well. “The Phish thing is going so well right now, I can’t even really talk about it without getting emotional, because it’s just too intense,” he told Rolling Stone in July.

Snoop Dogg

December 2nd – January 26th

The ever prodigious Road Dogg will be making tracks around North America for another time this year for an intensive run of December and January tour dates in support of his 17th(!) studio album, I Wanna Thank Me. The record features appearances by Slick Rick, Wiz Khalifa, and Nate Dogg, among others, as well as production by DJ Battlecat and DJ Green Lantern. Snoop has put out an album a year for the past five years and toured regularly in between, so expect him to have his energy up and to play the hits as much as the new material.

Mariah Carey

November 22nd – December 15th

Not even Mrs. Claus has aspired to the mantle of “Queen of Christmas” as seriously as Mariah Carey, so it’s not surprising that the R&B hit maker is marking the 25th anniversary of her inescapable “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with a victory lap that spans two months. The first of the gigs will be a Thanksgiving-week Las Vegas residency, after which she’ll commandeer reindeer to trot her up and down the East Coast so she can spread her cheer at Madison Square Garden and Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live, among other venues. But she’s not simply ringing her own bell; she’ll be donating proceeds from each ticket sold to Toys for Tots and she encourages fans to bring unwrapped gifts to donate at each venue as well.

Trisha Yearwood

October 3rd – December 8th

Trisha Yearwood is back the road for her first headlining solo tour in five years, a trek she’s dubbed Every Girl on Tour — punning off her recent single, “Every Girl in This Town,” and new album, Every Girl — with dates that run into early December. Every Girl was Yearwood’s second album this year, following Let’s Be Frank, a collection of her interpretations of Frank Sinatra’s hits. Although she played a smattering of hits by the Chairman of the Board at a Nashville gig last month, expect her to play more of her own hits on the rest of the tour.

Chris Janson

October 25th – December 13th

Chris Janson’s recent single “Say About Me” opened with the line, “Rolling Stone called me the most open-minded redneck on the block,” and then he backed that up by inviting Migos rapper Offset onto the track. “I had a feeling in my gut that we’d get along, and we did,” Janson told Rolling Stone of the collaboration. “We have similar interests. We both have four kids. Family comes first for him, from what I gather. And he likes cool cars and jewelry, so it’s a win-win.” The point is, Janson is unpredictable — except for when it comes to the quality of his music. He’s currently proving that on tour, on which he’s spreading “Good Vibes” like his recent Number One single, with dates that will run through the middle of December.

Ariana Grande

November 9th – December 21st

The Unsinkable Ariana Grande will return with more North American dates of her Sweetener tour that will run right up to the holiday season. The gigs so far have found her spreading nearly two dozen hits across five unique acts (and an encore) for her most extravagant production yet. The fact that she named the tour after her 2018 album and not her most recent, Thank U, Next — which came out less than four months later — just proves that if you don’t keep up with her now, she’ll be onto the next thing before you know it.

Bob Dylan

November 23rd – December 6th

Bob Dylan could book a two-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but he’d rather do something more intimate; this year he’ll be playing a 10-night stand at Manhattan’s 2,900-seat Beacon Theatre. Dylan’s Beacon residencies are now officially an annual event, and this one will be his biggest yet. As Rolling Stone reported, it will be his longest residency in New York City since 1962, when he played folk clubs around the city. Recent set lists have found Dylan playing a steady mix of classics and more recent material, though he’s playing less of the Frank Sinatra classics that had been his focus in recent years.

The Hold Steady

December 4th – December 7th

The Hold Steady’s unusual touring strategy held steady throughout the summer and fall, as the band played multi-night residencies in Seattle, Chicago, Nashville, and Boston. They’ll be bringing it home in December for four nights at Brooklyn Bowl for what they’ve dubbed a Massive Nights weekend. The dates follow both the release of the idiosyncratic rockers’ most recent LP, Thrashing Thru the Passion, and frontman Craig Finn’s solo outing, I Need a New War, both of which came out this year. “I’ve remarked for a while now that this six-piece lineup of THS is the best we’ve ever had,” Finn said in a statement around Thrashing’s release. “It’s not really even negotiable. And 15 years in, I believe that we are making some of our very best music.”

Schoolboy Q and Nav

November 4th – December 4th

With new albums between the two of them this year, Schoolboy Q and Nav will be leading up a hip-hop double-header around North America this fall. The Canadian rapper Nav put out Bad Habits in March, and Schoolboy Q followed it the next month with Crash Talk. The tour will be especially meaningful for the latter rapper, who found himself getting depressed during the making of his record because he was just sitting around too much. Eventually he found respite in golf. “Being in the house so damn much can drive you crazy,” he told GQ. “Golf taught me patience, and you need that in the music industry, because this shit is evil.” Now it’s up to him to make the tour a hole in one.