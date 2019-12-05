10 Holiday Shows to See Before Christmas: Harry Connick Jr, Khalid, She & Him, Pentatonix

Whether you like to get in the holiday mood after Oct. 31, or right before Christmas Eve, the winter weather is sure to bring that familiar feeling. These concerts will give you plenty of chances to get cozy with artists who love Christmas a little too much — think Pentatonix’s fifth holiday release — and others who just want to perform jazzy songs in December, no occasion attached. Here are 10 shows to kick off the most wonderful time of the year.

Harry Connick Jr. – A Celebration of Cole Porter

December 7th — December 29th

To promote his album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr. will be taking over Broadway singing nothing but Cole Porter hits. During his 26 shows at the Nederlander Theatre, jazz fans will hear the iconic songwriter’s tunes from an artist who followed in his footsteps. Connick Jr. will breeze through the great American songbook alongside a 25-piece orchestra. While the shows aren’t holiday themed, Porter hits like “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To” carry a festive mood.

Pentatonix: Christmas is Here! Tour

December 5th — December 21st

Pentatonix are never done with Christmas, even after four holiday albums (and The Best of Pentatonix Christmas released in October). After touring for the entire year, they’ll make several northeast stops throughout December showcasing a medley of A capella Christmas hits. If you’re looking for classics like “Mary Did You Know,” definitely catch the quintet before the tour ends. In New York City, they’ll be doing four nights at The Beacon Theatre.

Brett Eldredge Glow LIVE Tour

December 4th — December 21

A country Christmas, to Brett Eldredge, starts with laughter. The singer has invited comedian Barry Rothbart (seen on ABC”s Downward Dog) to open his holiday shows. The Glow Live Tour performance will include songs from his 2016 album Glow, over 10 dates across the entire country. The album features Eldredge accompanied by a brass arrangement, a duet with Meghan Trainor, and an a capella version of “The First Noel.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve and Other Stories Tour

December 4th — December 30th

If you couldn’t catch them the last 20 years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is offering another chance at their winter tour. The theatrics, classic songs and original stories will likely draw large crowds each venue, some of which will host the show twice in one day. Demand is high but so is the number of shows – Trans-Siberian Orchestra is known for donating ticket sales to charity, so it’s a good chance to get in the giving spirit while enjoying a killer orchestra and pyrotechnics.

Hot for the Holidays with Hot97: Khalid, H.E.R., Wale

December 18th

Hot97’s answer to Jingle Ball: An annual show at the Kings Theatre with a pop star headliner and several smaller artists. On Dec. 18th, Khalid will perform hits from Free Spirit along with rapper Wale on the Brooklyn stage. This is one of the only R&B-centered shows of the holiday season, where audiences can celebrate with H.E.R., Queen Naija, and other rap artists for one night only.

Jack Ingram: Acoustic Holiday Tour

December 5th — December 20th

Jack Ingram and John Randall are promising concertgoers a “night of songs and storytelling” with a holiday theme. These award-winning country singers, who won ACM’s Song of the Year for “Tin Man” together with Miranda Lambert, will satisfy a taste for Americana Christmas on the Acoustic Holiday Tour. For seven dates only, Ingram will serenade cozy audiences all over Texas, through Dec. 20.

Lil Tecca: Tecc the Halls

December 20th

The New Jersey kids are getting a unique gift this Christmas: rapper Lil Tecca’s holiday-themed show at the Paramount. Though he has no Christmas hits, concertgoers can get jolly to bops from his We Love You Tecca mixtape, or his viral single “Ransom.” The 17-year-old from Queens will take the stage December 20th amid his other one-off shows in New York and California. On Dec. 29th he will take the stage in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. for MTV’s SnowGlobe Festival.

She & Him Holiday Tour

December 4th — December 14th

This seven-date North American tour, branded as a “Christmas Party,” features Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, a.k.a. She & Him. The folk duo’s two Christmas albums (A Very She & Him Christmas, Christmas Party) have received complimentary reviews for their romantic duets full of retro vibes. Their last single “She Giver Her Love to Me”/”He Gives His Love to Me” was released in 2018 along with the reissue of Volume One, which marked the band’s debut. Their concert is the perfect place to fall in love or nurse your old heartbreak wounds.

Christmas at the Ryman: Amy Grant and Vince Gill

December 11th — December 23rd

A historic run at a beloved venue continues for the 12th year in a row in Music City. If you’re returning to Nashville’s Ryman auditorium to see Amy Grant and Vince Gill, you’ll remember their covers of songs like “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and “O Holy Night,” as well as the fake snowball fight Grant stages each year. The married couple is known for selling out this show to droves of Tennesseans and other fans, since it is a hugely popular residency — especially for families.

Il Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration

December 4th — December 22nd

This 22-date tour continues into December after kicking off in Boston in early November. Il Divo features four handsome tenors who were formed by Simon Cowell almost 15 years ago; they’re popular around the world for successfully crossing over from classical onto the Christmas album frontier. Hear them harmonize songs in Italian, Spanish and English from The Christmas Collection in intimate venues across the U.S.