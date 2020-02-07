Check out Exclusive Photos and Video from MCM at Rolling Stone Live: Miami

On Saturday, February 1st, artists, athletes, entertainers and sports fans came together to celebrate the big game at Rolling Stone Live: Miami. Held at the SLS South Beach, MCM was at the center of the action during the party of the weekend filled with incredible music and unbelievable surprise performances.

Throughout the event, MCM commemorated their ongoing partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods with the debut of the special edition MCM x Wilson 100 Year Anniversary Football, that was integrated throughout. VIPs and talent posed on the black carpet with the exclusive football and guests had the chance to check out the ball inside at a custom photo booth. And at the center of the party, the SLS signature six foot rubber duck was wrapped with MCM’s signature print. It was a night to remember for all, and MCM’s biggest footprint during Big Game weekend.

