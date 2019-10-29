 Caylee Hammack Shares Past Obstacles Shines Rolling Stone Live Chicago – Rolling Stone
Caylee Hammack Shares Her Past Obstacles as she Shines at Rolling Stone Live: Chicago

In Episode 2 of the “Gigs to Glory” series, Caylee Hammack overcomes personal struggles and gets a chance to perform at Rolling Stone Live: Chicago, presented by the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

Rising singer/songwriter Caylee Hammack arrives in Chicago to play at Rolling Stone Live, her first-ever Rolling Stone event. Hammack reflects on the event as a major milestone in her career.

Before her performance, Hammack sat down for the Rolling Stone Morning Sessions interview series to reminisce about a significant moment that transformed her into the performing artist she is today: while on a writer’s retreat, her home in Nashville caught fire and burned to the ground, taking all but a few precious belongings with it.  

Although devastated, Hammack persevered as friends and family rallied around her for support. Soon after the fire, her luck changed when she found a manager and a new band to back her up. Hammack eventually recorded her first single, and more and more people began to discover her music.  

At Rolling Stone Live in Chicago, Hammack thrilled the crowd with a set list that included her latest track, “Preciatcha.” Building off her success there, Hammack is looking forward to reaching more fans on bigger stages as she continues to tour the country.

