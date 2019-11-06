 Caylee Hammack Joins Dierks Bentley On Tour – Rolling Stone
Caylee Hammack Joins Dierks Bentley On Tour

Hammack reflects on making it as a touring artist in Episode 3 of the “Gigs to Glory” series, presented by the IHG® Rewards Club Credit Card.

After starting off her career performing in Nashville dive bars, singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack got to open for Dierks Bentley as part of his most recent tour — a major milestone that has left her feeling grateful for the opportunities that brought her to this moment.

Hammack joined Bentley on tour, playing at sold-out venues like Five Point Amphitheatre in Irvine, California. “Dierks called me up and asked me if I wanted to finish the tour with him,” she said. “I was ecstatic when I got that phone call. Getting to open up for someone that helped inspire me even to make this jump into music — that’s a cool feeling.”

As the opening act for one of country music’s biggest stars, Hammack reflects on all the hard work it took to get her career to this point. And she’s looking forward to having the chance to headline her own tour someday soon. “Every single show I’ve played since I was 13 years old has been a baby step toward a moment like this,” she said. “I’m just happy that I made it up the staircase.”

