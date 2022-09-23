Cardi B Gets Down With GloRilla on ‘Tomorrow 2’

After a scorching summer with her good-time hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Memphis rapper GloRilla is taking on the fall with Cardi B by her side. The duo have teamed up on “Tomorrow 2,” a remix of a GloRilla track from July’s Gangsta Art, a compilation album by her label, CMG. GloRilla announced her signing to the imprint run by Yo Gotti that same month, joining artists including Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee.

“Tomorrow 2” carries over Glo’s confident original verses. She raps clearly about her status and standards, like when she says “I can’t love you, baby, like yo’ bitch do, so don’t leave her/He gon’ choose her every time ’cause it’s cheaper to keep her.” She ends her stream of unbothered rhymes with optimism: “Everyday the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.”

While GloRilla’s baddie quips can be pretty funny, Cardi B brings even more levity to the song with her characteristic humor. “She said she my opp/but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” she says at one point and “I stay on her mind/I got condos in that bitch head,” at another. The rappers’ tempered energy and bold attitude compliment each other.

Cardi B also collaborated with New York up-and-comers Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300 on “Shake It,” this year, in addition to releasing a single, “Hot Shit,” with Kanye West and Lil Durk. Earlier this month, GloRilla dropped a remix to “F.N.F.” featuring Latto and City Girls’ JT.

GloRilla may have alluded to the release of “Tomorrow 2” on the MTV Video Music Awards’ red carpet with Rolling Stone’s Delisa Shannon a few weeks ago. “I got something coming real soon – the girls are gonna love it — before you can blink your eyes a hundred times,” she hinted. She also said she’ll be dropping an album before the end of the year.