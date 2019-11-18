Camila Cabello on the Best Rom-Com Couples and the ‘Awkward’ Start to Her Relationship with Shawn Mendes

“I was really inspired by the big sounds of the Eighties,” she says, jet-lagged and calling from London. “I just liked the drama — like Queen, where everything is so intense. I want these songs to feel amazing to perform.”

You turned 21 before going on the Reputation tour with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX. Did you have any crazy nights with them? I so regret that we didn’t do that more! We did not have enough of those. I think we should have them when we’re all in LA again sometime. I would go to Taylor’s dressing room, but we didn’t really go out and party. I think only one time in the middle of the tour.

With my first album, I would come to the studio super overly prepared, with every lyric of the song written before I went into the studio and ten concepts and titles for songs that I wanted to write that day. [But] with songwriting, the most magical moments are the ones where you’re not trying at all.

What’s scarier: releasing your debut solo album, or following up that success? I have a complicated answer for this that has much to do with where I’m at internally. My personality is pretty extreme, so I’m either scared of everything or scared of nothing. Some days, I think that it was scary. It’s not even the pressure of [success]. Showing up to the studio and having to be so vulnerable in front of people that I just met that day can feel like a scary thing. On other days you’re like “Oh, it’s not.”

Do you have a favorite song from Lover?

I love “Afterglow.” I listened to it 30 times in a row when it came out.

You recently posted this video of yourself lip-syncing in the bathroom to the High School Musical song “Fabulous” and captioned it “Welcome to adulthood everybody.” Is that what a typical night looks like for you?

Oh, my God, yes. My therapy is listening to songs from the early 2000s. I actually have a playlist I found on Spotify: “Shut Up and Drive,” Rihanna; “My Humps,” Black Eyed Peas; “Fergalicious,” [Fergie]; “Complicated,” Avril Lavigne. Whenever I feel anxious or want to make myself happy, I just put that on and I sing at the top of my lungs. I’m obsessed with songs from my childhood. It just makes life feel simple and fun.



You have a reputation for being extremely nice. What’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done?

I’m sure I’ve been mean by accident, but I’m so sensitive that I couldn’t intentionally hurt someone’s feelings. I’m not saying that to sound super wholesome and pure — I just don’t have any memory of me being capable of doing that.



What’s the most rebellious thing you’ve done?

When I was in the group [Fifth Harmony], me and one of the girls snuck into this club on the first floor of a hotel for a white party. We were, like, 16 or something, and if we wanted to leave the room, we had to tell the tour manager so our security and our team at the time were looking for us. It’s not a great answer: The last rebellious thing I did was when I was 16 years old.