×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Canaan Smith Gives Thumbs Up to Partying in New Song 'Beer Drinkin' Weather' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Cage the Elephant and Beck’s Big Adventure

Wild sets, big hits: A day in the life of one of the biggest tours of the summer

By
Patrick Doyle

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

View All
beck, cage the elephant, tour
View Gallery 17 Photos

When Cage the Elephant went into the studio to make their first album, singer Matt Shultz had one note for their producer: “‘I want to sound like Beck’s ‘Loser,’ ” he remembers saying. Now, Cage are touring with their hero on their Night Running tour, a double bill that recalls the monster alt-rock tours of the ­Nineties.

“I can’t say enough about how blown away I’ve been,” says Shultz of Beck, who’s been opening with “Loser” before blasting through uptempo classics like “Devil’s Haircut.”

Cage are drawing heavily from their dark, New Wave-y latest album, Social Cues, with a high-concept performance that has Shultz stripping seven layers of clothing off his body throughout the set.

“I’m trying to show people that I’m loved no matter what state I’m in, whether I’m covered in layers or completely naked,” he explains.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad