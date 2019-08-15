Cage the Elephant and Beck’s Big Adventure

When Cage the Elephant went into the studio to make their first album, singer Matt Shultz had one note for their producer: “‘I want to sound like Beck’s ‘Loser,’ ” he remembers saying. Now, Cage are touring with their hero on their Night Running tour, a double bill that recalls the monster alt-rock tours of the ­Nineties.

“I can’t say enough about how blown away I’ve been,” says Shultz of Beck, who’s been opening with “Loser” before blasting through uptempo classics like “Devil’s Haircut.”

Cage are drawing heavily from their dark, New Wave-y latest album, Social Cues, with a high-concept performance that has Shultz stripping seven layers of clothing off his body throughout the set.

“I’m trying to show people that I’m loved no matter what state I’m in, whether I’m covered in layers or completely naked,” he explains.