BTS, Sam Smith With Madonna, Janelle Monáe,, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week BTS are back with a celebratory new song, Sam Smith teams up with Madonna, and highlights from the excellent new albums from Janelle Monáe, Jenny Lewis, and Jason Isbell.

BTS, “Take Two” (YouTube)

Sam Smith & Madonna, “Vulgar” (YouTube)

Janelle Monáe, “Only Have Eyes 42” (YouTube)

PinkPantheress, “Angel” (YouTube)

Nia Archives, “Off Wiv Ya Headz” (YouTube)

City Girls, “I Need A Thug” (YouTube)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet” (YouTube)

Christine and the Queens, Tears Can Be So Soft” (YouTube)

Jenny Lewis, “Psychos” (YouTube)

PJ Harvey, “I Inside the Old I Dying” (YouTube)

Simi, “Stranger” (YouTube)

Rosalia, “TUYA” (YouTube)

Yng Lvcas and David Guetta, “La Bebé (Remix)” (YouTube)

Niall Horan, “The Show” (YouTube)

Michaël Brun, Saint Levant, Lolo Zouaï, “Sak Pase” (YouTube)

Romy, “Loveher” (YouTube)

P1Harmony, “Jump” (YouTube)

Faouzia, “Plastic Therapy” (YouTube)

Yungblud, “Low Life” (YouTube)

L’Rain, “New Year’s UnResolution” (YouTube)

cumgirl8, “gothgirl1” (YouTube)

Frankie Bird, “Twenty Nothing” (YouTube)

Upsahl, “Wet White Tee Shirt” (YouTube)

Renee Rapp, “Snow Angel” (YouTube)

Alex Warren, “Give You Love” (YouTube)

Shamir, “Oversized Sweater” (YouTube)

Maeta featuring James Fauntleroy, “Sexual Love” (YouTube)

Dermot Kennedy, “Don’t Forget Me” (YouTube)

Vincint, “Take Me Home” (YouTube)

Aqua, “Barbie Girl (Tiesto Remix)” (YouTube)

Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, “Texas” (YouTube)

Feeble Little Horse, “Pocket” (YouTube)