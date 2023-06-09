fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

BTS, Sam Smith With Madonna, Janelle Monáe,, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
SYNTK BTS
BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images/ The Recording Academy

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more.  This week BTS are back with a celebratory new song, Sam Smith teams up with Madonna, and highlights from the excellent new albums from Janelle Monáe, Jenny Lewis, and Jason Isbell.

BTS, “Take Two” (YouTube)

Sam Smith & Madonna, “Vulgar” (YouTube)

Janelle Monáe, “Only Have Eyes 42” (YouTube)

PinkPantheress, “Angel” (YouTube)

Nia Archives, “Off Wiv Ya Headz” (YouTube)

City Girls, “I Need A Thug” (YouTube)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet” (YouTube)

Christine and the Queens,  Tears Can Be So Soft” (YouTube)

Jenny Lewis, “Psychos” (YouTube)

PJ Harvey, “I Inside the Old I Dying” (YouTube)

Simi, “Stranger” (YouTube)

Rosalia, “TUYA” (YouTube)

Yng Lvcas and David Guetta, “La Bebé (Remix)” (YouTube)

Niall Horan, “The Show” (YouTube)

Michaël Brun, Saint Levant, Lolo Zouaï, “Sak Pase” (YouTube)

Romy, “Loveher” (YouTube)

P1Harmony, “Jump” (YouTube)

Faouzia, “Plastic Therapy” (YouTube)

Yungblud, “Low Life” (YouTube)

L’Rain, “New Year’s UnResolution” (YouTube)

cumgirl8, “gothgirl1” (YouTube)

Frankie Bird, “Twenty Nothing” (YouTube)

Upsahl, “Wet White Tee Shirt” (YouTube)

Renee Rapp, “Snow Angel” (YouTube)

Alex Warren, “Give You Love” (YouTube)

Shamir, “Oversized Sweater” (YouTube)

Maeta featuring James Fauntleroy, “Sexual Love” (YouTube)

Dermot Kennedy, “Don’t Forget Me” (YouTube)

Vincint, “Take Me Home” (YouTube)

Aqua, “Barbie Girl (Tiesto Remix)” (YouTube)

Ritton, David Guetta, and Jozzy, “Where You Want” (YouTube)

Trending

Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, “Texas” (YouTube)

Feeble Little Horse, “Pocket” (YouTube)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Scandoval Timeline "Evolves" in Final Reunion Episode, 'Vanderpump Rules' EP Says

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

Snoop Dogg Responds To Island Boy Threatening To "Beat His A**"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad