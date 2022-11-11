Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, And All The Songs You Need to Know This Week
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, standout tracks from the new albums by Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as great new songs by Rihanna, Julia Michaels, Nas. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.
Rauw Alejandro, “De Carolina” (youtube)
Rihanna, “Born Again” (youtube)
Julia Michaels, “Sorry to Me Too” (youtube)
Nas, “Michael and Quincy” (youtube)
Jxdn, “Sober”(youtube)
Nathy Peluso, “Estás Buenísimo” (youtube)
Glorilla, “Nut Quick” (youtube)
Renée Rapp, “What Can I Do”
Smilez, “Throw Me Away” [youtube]
Ava Max, “Weapons” (youtube)
Julieta Venegas, “La Nostalgia” (youtube)
Lila Drew, “Used To” (youtube)
Feid & AK4:20, “Malibu” (youtube)
Kelsy Karter & the Heroines, “Cover You” (youtube)
Danny Ocean , “Las Estrellas/Si Tu No Love Me” (youtube)
Lil Tjay, “Give You What You Want” (youtube)
Stormzy, “Firebabe” (youtube)
Christine & the Queens, “Tu sais ce qu’il me faut” (youtube)
Louis Tomlinson, “Written All Over Your Face” (youtube)
Bruce Springsteen, “Someday We’ll Be Together” (youtube)
Sarkodie feat. Oxlade “She Bad”(youtube)
