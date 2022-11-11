fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, And All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our playlist
Rauw Alejandro performs during the Uforia Mix Live 2022 at FLA Live Arena on October 01, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, standout tracks from the new albums by Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as great new songs by Rihanna, Julia Michaels, Nas. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below. 

Rauw Alejandro, “De Carolina” (youtube)

Wizkid, ‘Balance” (youtube)

Rihanna, “Born Again” (youtube)

Julia Michaels, “Sorry to Me Too” (youtube)

Nas, “Michael and Quincy” (youtube)

Jxdn, “Sober”(youtube)

Nathy Peluso, “Estás Buenísimo” (youtube)

Glorilla, “Nut Quick” (youtube)

Renée Rapp, “What Can I Do”

Smilez,  “Throw Me Away” [youtube]

Ava Max, “Weapons” (youtube)

Julieta Venegas, “La Nostalgia”  (youtube)

Related

Rihanna Soundtracks 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Closing Credits With New Ballad 'Born Again'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rauw Alejandro Finds His Own Place In the Pop Cosmos on 'Saturno'

Louis Tomlinson Schedules North American 'Faith in the Future' Tour for 2023

Lila Drew, “Used To” (youtube)

Feid & AK4:20, “Malibu” (youtube)

Kelsy Karter & the Heroines, “Cover You” (youtube)

Danny Ocean , “Las Estrellas/Si Tu No Love Me” (youtube)

Lil Tjay, “Give You What You Want” (youtube)

Stormzy, “Firebabe” (youtube)

Christine & the Queens, “Tu sais ce qu’il me faut” (youtube)

Louis Tomlinson, “Written All Over Your Face” (youtube)

Bruce Springsteen, “Someday We’ll Be Together” (youtube)

Sarkodie feat. Oxlade “She Bad”(youtube)

Bruce Springsteen, “Someday We’ll Be Together” (youtube)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit; Mark Cuban and Jack Dorsey Offer Elon Musk Advice Two Weeks Into Job

Brittany Mahomes Turned Every Head When She Showed Up to Patrick's Game in Skintight SKIMS Dress & Thigh-High Black Boots

After Selling Nashville Ranch, Miley Cyrus Heads Back to Malibu

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad