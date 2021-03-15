How BRS Kash Makes Post-Pandemic Club Anthems

No matter how long it might take for us to safely return to the clubs, BRS Kash is up next. His chart-climbing debut single, “Throat Baby,” is in something of a holding pattern right now. Released last July, it rose to prominence towards the end of last year thanks to a cleverly raunchy and catchy hook. In January, it was remixed by DaBaby and City Girls and given an accompanying music video — a high production romp that only slightly avoids being NSFW.

The track is everything you want out of a club banger. It’s playful and filthy and Kash, who before making music was a model, has a distinct knack for an almost soulful kind of melody. Despite the ongoing pandemic, “Throat Baby” has managed to remain one of those songs you can’t wait to hear out in the world.

Kash, born Kenneth Duncan, Jr., was raised in Atlanta and counts the city’s luminaries as his inspiration. His own mother was a member of an all-female rap group called Leather and Lace, which might explain the ease with which 27-year-old Kash makes songs about lustful subject matter. With “Throat Baby” and his latest, “Kash App” featuring Mulatto​, BRS Kash is firmly tapped into what people want to move to.

As the world slowly re-opens and Kash’s club anthems gain more steam, we caught up with the rapper about what it’s like to go viral in a pandemic, and what we can expect as we get deeper into 2021.

What was your reaction to “Throat Baby” going viral?

I was really excited about it because I have been doing music so long, it was always a dream for me to just eventually take off as an artist. So when I first saw everybody playing it on the internet, it brought a smile to my face. I was really excited about it.

When you started rapping, were you always thinking about taking it on as a career?

No, because I started out modeling first actually and the rapping came from there. My mom being who she is, she was in a female rap group back in the day called Leather and Lace, music was always around. I kind of just picked up on it. After my first talent showed that I did, like the adrenaline rush that I got from the crowd, it just made me want to keep doing it.

What were some of your influences coming up?

I know my mom started getting me Bow Wow CDs. So I definitely grew up as a Bow Wow fan. Other amazing artists from back then, Nelly, Outkast. Artists like that.

Did you listen to your mom’s music when you were younger?

I was too young. By the time that I was born, my mom had already stopped doing music because my grandma didn’t really allow her to fulfill her dreams. So she ended up going to college to be a nurse. I don’t think she ever played one of her songs. And if she did, I really don’t remember.

Would you let your kids listen to “Throat Baby?”

As far as this song, the clean version. I wouldn’t allow them to listen to the dirty version, but the clean version is kind of more watered down. A lot folks didn’t really know what I was talking about. So I felt like I did a pretty good job of hiding it with the clean. So I mean, they could listen to the clean version, but as far as the dirty, no.

The video for Throat Baby is pretty elaborate, and it’s getting millions of views. Is working on videos something that interests you?

Yeah. And I was really excited about that video shoot anyways because that was my first real big production that took two days. We was on set for 12 hours a day. And the experience behind it was real cool.

As a former model, did it remind you at all about doing any modeling shoots?

It was way harder than doing modeling shoots. In the scene where I was falling inside of the girl’s mouth, I had to lay on this plank and it was like a workout. I had to keep shooting that scene over and over again. I felt my whole stomach burning.

You have a new video out with Mulatto, how did that come about?

Even outside of the music, we’re friends. So to work together, it was an easy task. Even when I came up with a song, I was in the studio, I’m thinking like, “I got to get a song with me and Mulatto because all our fans kept asking for it.” So as soon as I did it, I sent her to record. She was messing with it. She sent the verse back but within two days and she knocked it out. So we already had that chemistry of playing with each other because we’re friends. So on the video and everything, and it was an easy task. She’s a real cool, genuine person.

Since you’ve started to rise, the clubs haven’t really been open. They hopefully will be soon. Are you excited to start hearing your music out in the world in a real way?

Yeah. I can’t wait for that, but we don’t even really know when that time is going to be. Sometimes I’m like, even though I can finally say that I made it…it’s like, “Did I really make it?” Because people used to do tours and stuff like that, but I missed out on… well, I’m missing out on a lot of it because of COVID-19. So it’s like when this is over with, how can I come back?

What’s 2021 look like for you?

Oh, 2021 is a takeover. You know what I mean? I took over 2020, but 2021, I’m really going to take over. Especially with more music, more visuals. I plan to just get bigger and bigger.