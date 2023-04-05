The Genius of Boygenius: Inside the Supergroup Saving Rock

When Rolling Stone broke the news back in January that Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — had reunited and made their first full-length album, it felt like the first time in ages that young music fans were truly excited about a band. The album in question, The Record, more than lives up to expectations, with Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield giving it an “instant classic” rating.

One highlight from The Record, “Leonard Cohen,” has already sparked some mild social-media backlash from Cohen fans due to one hilariously cheeky verse: “Leonard Cohen once said ‘There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in,'” Dacus sings. “And I am not an old man having an existential crisis/At a Buddhist monastery writing horny poetry/But I agree.” While defending the line, we also point out that Cohen was only 48 when he wrote the “Anthem” line in question, and that he didn’t make his sojourn to a monastery until well after it was released. (Also, there’s discussion of the fact that Lana Del Rey also pays homage to the very same line in the very same Cohen song on her just-released track “Kintsugi,” as discussed on last week’s episode.

