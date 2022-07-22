 Blondshell, 'Kiss City': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Billie Eilish Achieves 'Dance Cam' Glory by Dancing to Her Own Song at Dodgers Game
Home Music Music Features

Blondshell’s ‘Kiss City’ Brings the Alt-Rock Fireworks

Second single from hotly buzzed indie-rock artist is a slow burn with a big payoff

By
Simon Vozick-Levinson

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
BlondshellBlondshell

Blondshell, a.k.a. singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum, is making noise in indie-rock circles

Dominique Falcone*

It starts slow, then explodes — and when it’s over, you can’t wait for it to start again. “Kiss City,” the second single from Blondshell, a.k.a. New York-raised, L.A.-based singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum, is all about that all-encompassing rush of feeling. “Just look me in the eye when I’m about to finish,” she sings over gentle “Don’t Worry Baby” percussion, before delivering a lyric-of-the-year contender: “I think my kink is when you tell me that you think I’m pretty.” Then she sings it again, louder, over screaming guitars. This isn’t an artist who’s shy about telling you exactly what’s on her mind, or about going for a grand alt-rock gesture she knows she can absolutely nail.

Related Stories

Reneé Rapp Turns a Low Point Into a Spine-Tingling Ballad
Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat With Future on 'Pressurelicious'

Related Stories

Marvin Gaye, right, with back up singer Paulette McWilliams at Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday, May 18, 1983, New York. Gaye opened a five day concert series. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan
The Who's 50 Greatest Songs

Blondshell’s first single, “Olympus,” was like this, too — huge melody, crashing chords, stunningly forthright lyrics, mic presence off the charts. It was quite a calling card for a mostly unknown artist, and “Kiss City” raises the stakes with its endlessly replayable two-minute build and payoff. Indie-rock industry types are buzzing off the charts about her, but you don’t need to know that to tell that Blondshell is onto something here. “It turns me on when you tell me you’re not going away,” she shouts. Something tells me she’s not going anywhere either.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Blondshell Tour Dates

Fri Jul 22: Los Angeles @ The Echo w/ Horsegirl
Tue Sep 6: San Diego CA @ Casbah w/ Porridge Radio
Wed Sep 7: Los Angeles CA @ Lodge Room w/ Porridge Radio
Fri Sep 9: San Francisco CA @ Rickshaw Stop w/ Porridge Radio
Mon Sep 12: Portland OR @ Doug Fir w/ Porridge Radio
Tue Sep 13: Seattle WA @ Barboza w/ Porridge Radio
Thu Sep 15: Boise ID @ Neurolux w/ Porridge Radio
Fri Sep 16: Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court w/ Porridge Radio
Sat Sep 17: Denver CO @ Lost Lake w/ Porridge Radio

 

In This Article: Blondshell, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.