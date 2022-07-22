Blondshell’s ‘Kiss City’ Brings the Alt-Rock Fireworks

Blondshell’s first single, “Olympus,” was like this, too — huge melody, crashing chords, stunningly forthright lyrics, mic presence off the charts. It was quite a calling card for a mostly unknown artist, and “Kiss City” raises the stakes with its endlessly replayable two-minute build and payoff. Indie-rock industry types are buzzing off the charts about her, but you don’t need to know that to tell that Blondshell is onto something here. “It turns me on when you tell me you’re not going away,” she shouts. Something tells me she’s not going anywhere either.
