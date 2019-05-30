Hear Billy Joel Talk About Turning 70, Making ‘The Stranger’ and More

The latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast spotlights Billy Joel in conversation with Andy Greene, with the enduring singer/songwriter discussing the making of his classic album The Stranger, setlists for his Madison Square Garden residency, why he doesn’t enjoy playing “Captain Jack” (“Captain Jack’s been demoted to Private Jack,” he says) his aversion to biopics and retirement tours, grappling with his 70th birthday, his long songwriting silence, his rock n’ roll cred, his feelings on Donald Trump and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now show broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.