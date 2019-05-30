×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Vicente Zambada Niebla, Son of El Chapo Cartel Partner El Mayo, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Hear Billy Joel Talk About Turning 70, Making ‘The Stranger’ and More

Billy Joel on turning 70, making ‘The Stranger,’ his Madison Square Garden residency and more on Rolling Stone podcast

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden, in New YorkBilly Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast spotlights Billy Joel in conversation with Andy Greene, with the enduring singer/songwriter discussing the making of his classic album The Stranger, setlists for his Madison Square Garden residency, why he doesn’t enjoy playing “Captain Jack” (“Captain Jack’s been demoted to Private Jack,” he says) his aversion to biopics and retirement tours, grappling with his 70th birthday, his long songwriting silence, his rock n’ roll cred, his feelings on Donald Trump and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now show broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad