Billy Idol and the Birth of Punk

From attending early Sex Pistols gigs to forming his band Generation X, Billy Idol traces his entire unlikely career on ‘Rolling Stone Music Now’ podcast

Brian Hiatt

Billy Idol, Tony James and Bob Andrews of Generation X in the 1970s.

Billy Idol didn’t just nail the look of London punk rock — he was there at the very beginning, attending the Sex Pistols’ early gigs shortly before starting his own band, Generation X. From there, he made the wildly prescient choice to add synths and dance beats (inspired by Suicide and Donna Summer, among others) to his solo music, and became an MTV superstar from the moment his cheekbones were televised. Life only got wilder for him, including years of ultra-hard partying and a near-fatal motorcycle accident that sparked visions of a possible afterlife and also robbed him of a chance of a starring role in Terminator 2. Idol, who also wrote the entertaining memoir Dancing with Myself, traces his entire unlikely career with host Brian Hiatt in a new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, our weekly podcast.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

