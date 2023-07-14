Billie Eilish, Karol G, Gucci Mane and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Billie Eilish leans into the existentialism of the Barbie movie for its soundtrack, Karol G enters her “bichota season” in her new electrifying track, and Gucci Mane enlists Lil Baby to set the next generation straight. Plus, new music from Troye Sivan, Pink Pantheress, Rita Ora, and more.

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?” (YouTube)

Karol G, “S91” (YouTube)

Gucci Mane feat Lil Baby, “Bluffin” (YouTube)

Pink Pantheress, “Turn Your Phone Off” (YouTube)

Residente, “Bajo y Batería” (YouTube)

Gerardo Ortiz, “El Convoy de los Hermanos” (YouTube)

Demi Lovato feat. Slash, “Cool for the Summer [Rock Version]” (YouTube)

Troye Sivan, “Rush” (YouTube)

Rita Ora, “You & I” (YouTube)

Reneé Rapp, “Talk Too Much” (YouTube)

MisterWives, “Sideways” (YouTube)

Jung Kook feat. Latto, “Seven” (YouTube)

Spencer Sutherland and Meghan Trainor, “Chicken Little” (YouTube)

Until the Ribbon Breaks feat. La Pardo, “Red Skies” (YouTube)

Palehound, “Eye on The Bat” (YouTube)

Cherry Glazerr, “Soft Like a Flower” (YouTube)

Shamir, “Our Song” (YouTube)

Sofía Valdés, “Easy” (YouTube)

Rob Moose feat. Sara Bareilles, “Extract” (YouTube)

Hello Yello, “Alone in December” (YouTube)

Yard Act, “Trench Coat Museum” (YouTube)

Coach Party, “What’s the Point in Life” (YouTube)

Grentperez feat. Cavetown, “When We Were Younger” (YouTube)

Sam Haft, “Afterburn” (YouTube)

Emotional Oranges and ZHU, “Not Like This” (YouTube)

Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma, “Quema” (YouTube)

Maddie Zahm, “Where Do All The Good Kids Go?” (YouTube)

Loyal Lobos, “Si Volviera a Conocerte” (YouTube)

Cyn, “Where Do All the Diamonds Go?” (YouTube)

Nathy Peluso, “Salvaje” (YouTube)

Gabe Lee, "Heart Don't Break" (YouTube)

John Prine and Kelsey Waldeon, “Love at the Five and Dime” (YouTube)

Tessa Violet, “Bad Bitch” (YouTube)