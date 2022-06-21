 Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' is an Anthem for the Post-Pandemic Era - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next South Dakota Attorney General Removed from Office Over Fatal Car Crash
Home Music Music Features

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ is Our Dance Floor Anthem for the Post-Pandemic Era

Who better to beckon us back to the club than Queen Bey herself?

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s time to stop binge-watching Netflix, hit up the group chat, put on those killer platforms you haven’t worn since 2019 and get your ass out of the house. The club is calling — and, with the release of her highly anticipated new single “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé is positioning herself as the patron saint of letting loose and submitting to the beat.

Oozing with the infectious energy of Nineties dance music, “Break My Soul” marks a triumphant return — and exciting genre pivot — for Beyoncé, an artist and visionary unafraid to reinvent her sonic and visual aesthetics with each new album cycle. (Her 2016 magnum opus Lemonade drew praise for its inventive fusion of hip-hop, R&B, blues and indie rock, while 2013’s Beyoncé, famously found the singer flirting with trip hop and experimental pop.) Over a pulsating house beat accentuated by looping piano progressions, Yoncé celebrates the joys of living with reckless abandon (“I just fell in love, and I just quit my job”) and the thrill of returning to a new normal after three years of a stir-crazy existence (“I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind”). While it’s difficult to not examine the song through COVID-colored glasses, it’s undeniable Beyoncé is acknowledging the shared experiences of the pandemic as she playfully quips “we back outside” before giving a shout-out to the continued importance of wearing a mask. (“In case you forgot how we act outside,” she says.)

Related Stories

Are Songs of the Summer Still a Thing? Alex G Just Dropped One
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Begins With New Song 'Break My Soul'

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

Adding weight to the throwback vibes of the track, “Break My Soul” — produced by Beyoncé, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z — fittingly samples “Explode” by Big Freedia and the 1993 dance pop smash “Show Me Love” by Robin S. (Happy Pride Month, indeed!) Big Freedia’s appearance on the single, her second collaboration with Beyoncé, serves as a powerful complement to the song’s themes of psychological and physical liberation (“Release ya anger, release ya mind/Release ya job, release the time/Release ya trade, release the stress/Release the love, forget the rest.”)

The song is anchored by its anthemic chorus — a hypnotic earworm where Beyoncé repeatedly declares, “You won’t break my soul,” transforming a seemingly banal statement into a powerful mantra of self-determination and resilience. In fact, “Break My Soul” is loaded with inspirational aphorisms: “If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it”; “If you don’t think it, you won’t be it”; “Tryin’ to fake it, never makes it.” It’s easy to dismiss these affirmations as overly sentimental platitudes. But, as the world slowly navigates the weirdness and the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world, such statements are a welcome reminder of our collective potential to rebuild and reconnect — and who better to welcome us back to the dance floor than Queen Bey herself?

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Beyonce, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.