Seriously, Why Can’t Beyoncé Win Album of the Year?

We discuss the Recording Academy’s continual Beyoncé snubs, as well as the overall highs and lows of this year’s Grammys, on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images

After three Album of the Year snubs in a row for three epochal Beyoncé albums, it’s hard not to wonder: What, precisely, is going on with Grammy voters? 

In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the voting body’s biases and endless history of odd decisions, before moving on to the highs and lows of this year’s show. (To hear the episode, press play above, or find it here at the podcast provider of your choice.)

Overall, our panel says, the vibes were off — that perpetual frown on Ben Affleck’s face spoke for us all, especially during the monumentally cringe-y fan roundtables. But the high points — from Bad Bunny to Kacey Musgraves to the jaw-dropping all-star 50-years-of-hip-hop all-star performance — were reminders of how good the Grammys can be.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts). Check out six years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Taylor Hawkins, Willow, Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Charlie Puth, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others. Plus, there are dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters.

