Seriously, Why Can’t Beyoncé Win Album of the Year?

After three Album of the Year snubs in a row for three epochal Beyoncé albums, it’s hard not to wonder: What, precisely, is going on with Grammy voters?

In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the voting body's biases and endless history of odd decisions, before moving on to the highs and lows of this year's show.

Overall, our panel says, the vibes were off — that perpetual frown on Ben Affleck’s face spoke for us all, especially during the monumentally cringe-y fan roundtables. But the high points — from Bad Bunny to Kacey Musgraves to the jaw-dropping all-star 50-years-of-hip-hop all-star performance — were reminders of how good the Grammys can be.

