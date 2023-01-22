You Missed a Lot of Music Last Year. Here’s the Best of What You Didn’t Hear

On the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we run down some of the best Spanish-language, indie-rock, and hip-hop you may have missed in 2022, including Puerto Rican singer-songwriter ILe’s genre-jumping Nacarile, Nas’ late-career triumph King’s Disease III, albums from rising artists including Mediopicky, Horsegirl, Junior H, and Che Noir, and much, much more.

Julyssa Lopez, Andre Gee, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which draws on our lists of the best hip-hop of 2022, the best Spanish-language music of 2022, and Sheffield’s own picks. To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or press play above.)

Previously, Rolling Stone Music Now looked back at the best under-the-radar country/Americana, metal, and Afropop music of 2022.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts). Check out six years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Taylor Hawkins, Willow, Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Charlie Puth, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others. Plus, there are dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters.