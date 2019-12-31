 99 Best Songs of 1999: Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast - Rolling Stone
Look Back at the Best Songs of 1999 in Our Podcast

Rolling Stone Music Now digs into Rob Sheffield’s favorite songs of 1999

Brian Hiatt

Britney Spears (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Britney Spears in Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom - 1999

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

As the end of the decade approaches, our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes a look back at the best songs from the last days of the 20th century, via Rob Sheffield’s list of his 99 favorite tracks from 1999. Host Brian Hiatt and Brittany Spanos joined Sheffield in our SiriusXM studios to discuss his deeply informed picks from what he called “the year music exploded, the year when nothing made any damn sense.” They dig deep on the boy bands, teen pop stars, rap-rockers, electronica innovators, indie-rock rebels and hip-hop geniuses who helped us make it all the way to the brave new world of Y2K.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

