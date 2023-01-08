The Best Music You Didn’t Hear in 2022

From DJ-turned-producer Uncle Waffles’ club-filling take on Amapiano to singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters’ middle-American storytelling, some of the best music of 2022 may have slipped under the radar for some listeners. Even some great albums by veterans, including Willie Nelson’s poignant A Beautiful Time and Ozzy Osbourne’s unexpectedly strong Patient Number 9, may not have connected with as many listeners as they deserved.

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now is an exhaustive look at some relatively under-the-radar music from last year, drawing from Rolling Stone‘s lists of the best country and Americana and metal albums, as well as our first-ever list of the year’s greatest Afropop songs. (To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or press play above.) Mankaprr Conteh, Kory Grow, and Joseph Hudak join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion.

