Hear a Breakdown of 2019’s Best Hip-Hop (So Far)

The new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, is a rapid-fire rundown of the best hip-hop of 2019 so far, from Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby’s ascents to J. Cole’s shift in direction to a new generation of Chicago rappers.

Charles Holmes (who picked the albums and singles under discussion) and Brendan Klinkenberg join host Brian Hiatt for the episode, which touches on DaBaby’s “Suge,” Tyler, the Creator’s “Earfquake,” Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” J. Cole’s “Middle Child,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “Sanguine Paradise,” Polo G’s “Pop Out” (feat. Lil Tjay), YK Osiris’ “Worth It,” and much more. To hear the entire discussion, which also includes albums by Juice WRLD, Kevin Abstract, Rico Nasty and Calboy, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.