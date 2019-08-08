×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Album: Everything We Know So Far Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Secret Shots of the Revolution: Baron Wolman’s Classic Rock Photos

The Who record Tommy in London, Hendrix gets mystical at the Fillmore West and the Grateful Dead pose outside 710 Ashbury Street in Baron Wolman’s exclusive photos

By
Angie Martoccio

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jimi Hendrix at the Fillmore West, Feb 1968
"Dead on the Steps", The Grateful Dead 1967 Credit: Baron Wolman/Iconic Images
Little Richard 1967
Rod Stewart 1968
View Gallery 7 Photos
The Rollings Stones' Mick Jagger sings at the Oakland Coliseum Arena, November 1969. (Photo by Baron Wolman/Iconic Images/Getty Images)

Baron Wolman was beginning his career as a photojournalist in San Francisco when he got a call from Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner in 1967. “He said, ‘We’re starting this magazine,'” recalls Wolman. “‘We’re going to need a photographer. Do you want to be the photographer?’ I had no idea what I was doing.”

Wolman became Rolling Stone’s first chief photographer, capturing legendary artists like Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, the Who, and many others during his three years on the job. “When I took them, I had no sense of the historical value,” Wolman explains. “I knew they were good pictures at the moment, but I didn’t know that these pictures would still be around. I had no sense of the fact that it was a window into a very important time in our country’s social history. Things were changing. People’s minds were changing. People’s attitudes were changing.”

His new book, My Generation: The Classic Rock Photos of Baron Wolman, compiles his work from that time with stories that he began telling on Instagram — an app that Wolman calls “the most significant visual social media vehicle in existence right now.” Although he joined late in the game, Wolman quickly gained thousands of followers, adding extensive captions to photos of rock stars that gave detailed background information. “You know Instagram, there’s not much dialogue,” he says. “There’s a bunch of likes but people don’t often comment about the picture. But they were starting to do that with mine because I gave them information — they appreciated that. So that’s how this whole thing evolved as a book.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad