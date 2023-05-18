Bad Bunny Wonders ‘Where She Goes’ Over a Jersey Club Beat

Bad Bunny has been laying low after his historic Coachella performance last month, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working on new music. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican star released “Where She Goes,” an unexpected track that packs a few surprises. Trending Cannes Gave Johnny Depp a Comeback Shot. Then Came the Press Conference Professor Flunks All His Students After ChatGPT Falsely Claims It Wrote Their Papers Anti-Fascist. Armed to the Teeth ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Reveals Scandoval’s Brutal Aftermath

First of all, the track title is in English — something that immediately got fans wondering if the entire song would be in English, too. It’s not; the lyrics feature Bad Bunny’s signature rhymes as he raps about a girl he met once and wonders if he’ll ever see her again. The song also blends a few sounds people haven’t heard from Bad Bunny before: He weaves together a dembow beat with traces of Jersey club, showing off a new twist on the electronic influences that have been bubbling up in reggaeton and urbano.

The video, directed by his go-to collaborator Stillz, shows Bad Bunny in the middle of the desert in California. The scenes cut between the landscape and Bad Bunny driving a 1970s car and horses running through the desert. In between, there are some blink-and-you-miss-them cameos from artists like Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean, Isbaelia Manderson, and more.



The song comes after he’s released a few major collaborations, including “Un x100to” with Grupo Frontera, which shot to number one on the charts. Before that, he jumped on “Tormenta” with Gorillaz, and has stayed busy making appaerances at the Met Gala and in WWE matches.