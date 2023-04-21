Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, SUGA, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Grupo Frontera enlist Bad Bunny for a masterclass in apologies, Latto pops off on a hot single, a glistening track off SUGA’s debut, and the first new music from the Foo Fighters since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera “un x100to” (YouTube)

The Weeknd feat. Future, “Double Fantasy” (YouTube)

Latto, “Put It On Da Floor” (YouTube)

SUGA, “SDL” (YouTube)

Foo Fighters, “Rescued” (YouTube)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Post Malone and The Kid Laroi, “What You Say” (YouTube)

Angela Petrilli & the Players, “Ghost Inside a Frame” (YouTube)

NCT DOJAEJUNG “Perfume” (YouTube)

Rita Ora feat. Fatboy Slim, “Praising You” (YouTube)

IDK, “Mr. Police” (YouTube)

Buju Banton and Snoop Dogg, “High Life” (YouTube)

TiaCorine feat Latto, “FreakyT Remix” (YouTube)

Purple Tears, “Hole in My Pocket” (YouTube)

Jule Is Dead, “Red Is My Favorite Color” (YouTube)

Kim Petras feat. Nicki Minaj, “Alone” (YouTube)

SAGA BOUY, “Drunk Off Love” (YouTube)

Gus Dapperton feat. Benee, “Don’t Let Me Down” (YouTube)

Niko Rubio, “See Me Now” (YouTube)

Aluna and Chris Lake, “Beggin’” (YouTube)

PGF Nuk, “The Next” (YouTube)

Roy Woods, “Young Boy Problems” (YouTube)

Feid, Sean Paul, “Niña Bonita” (YouTube)

Carla Morrison, “Todo Fue Por Amor” (YouTube)

Wisin, Anuel AA, “MI EXXX” (YouTube)

Corook ft. Olivia Barton, “If I Were a Fish” (YouTube)

Micky James, “Girl Talk” (YouTube)

Rob Grant, "The Mermaids Lullaby"(YouTube)

Justin Quiles, Myke Towers & Ozuna, “Whiskey y Coco (Remix)” (YouTube)

Alejandra Guzmán, “Reynísima” (YouTube)