Babyface Ray and Lil Durk Shine Together on “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”

For the past decade, Babyface Ray and Lil Durk have steadily crafted two of the best bodies of work in rap. Both went from cult heroes to a stature where one can’t talk about street rap without mentioning them early in the conversation. Yet, the two midwest artists have never collaborated — until recently, on “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” a track from Babyface Ray’s recently released and well-regarded album, MOB.

Tailored for today’s taste, the track is just two minutes but packs the punch of songs twice as long, as both artists take turns giving some of the most uncut doses of street rap you’ll hear all year. As if he knew the two were already overdue to collaborate, Babyface Ray starts rhyming just two bars into the song, “I swear I got it honest, think I got it from grandmama,” before gliding through the spacey production co-crafted by Sharif, DBo, Jordan Fox, and Inkredible Beatz. The content of Ray’s verse doesn’t delve too far from sippin’, makin’ money, and getting women, but Ray makes it sound irresistible, stacking one line after the other to create his world. “It was me and soda in a foreign at Erotic / Had them niggas sick about it, had that shit in chicken boxes,” he quintessentially rhymes, showing why he’s one an inimitable mic presence and a beacon of the Detroit rap scene.

Durk follows up Ray's verse with an appearance that reaffirms his place as one of the game's most reliable feature killers, a throne he's enjoyed since at least since his 2020 appearance on "Laugh Now, Cry Later" with Durk. "Trendsetter, it feel like I'm the one who can bring Pelle back / Bro 'nem steal from me or snake me out, I'm bringin' Melly back."

There are hordes of MCs talking tough, but Durk’s conviction, and the momentum created by the several different pockets he explores here, make him one of the scene’s most compelling artists. At one point, he reflects on his reality, rhyming, “It’s fucked up that I’d rather get revenge instead of millions,” expressing the quandary of entertainers who come from the streets and abruptly ascend from that environment. It’s a glum bar amid the song’s braggadocio that could stick with the listener. Durk also delves into pockets of animated vocal inflections that keep you guessing where he might go next.

The song is impressive in its use of contrast; Ray is more deliberate with his delivery, while Durk employs theatrics to convey his point. However, both approaches work, making “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” a thoroughly engaging listen.