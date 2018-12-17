Audiobook of the Year: ‘Beastie Boys Book’

Before even opening a physical copy of Beastie Boys Book, you already know that Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz are great storytellers – it’s what makes their music great. So it’s no surprise that its nearly 600 pages are jam-packed with hilarious anecdotes about everything from Adam Yauch pulling a long-con prank on Horovitz to the guys walking Lee “Scratch Perry through Greenwich Villages’ famed Halloween parade. It also offers first-person accounts of post-punk New York City in the Eighties, the birth of mainstream hip-hop and how the threesome matured while keeping their friendship strong (while wearing silly, throwback costumes).

So you can only imagine how much more fun it is to hear them — and a star-studded cast of their friends — recount their stories as an audiobook. For nearly 13 hours, Diamond, Horovitz and a cast that includes Snoop Dogg, Kim Gordon, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Bette Midler, among many others, review every page. You can hear Horovitz snicker at his own jokes here and there, and he and Diamond interject in one another’s chapters (as they do in the book) with counter arguments. It’s fun, engaging and interesting. This is how an audiobook should be done.

But what’s more exciting than the Beasties telling their own story are all the ways their friends interpret their words. Rosie Perez exudes sheer Brooklyn joy in that thick accent of hers as she recounts Diamond’s joy at experiencing Afrika Bambaataa for the first time, and Sykes’ voice can make anything sound incredible, especially her interpretation of a comic book in the physical copy. Buscemi doesn’t even pause when saying the phrase “dick in a box,” with reference to the Beasties’ inflatable phallus from their first tour (and, similarly, you can hear Maya Rudolph say “Butthole Surfers saved my life”). Ben Stiller does his best Biz Markie, Midler does a Zoolander impression Rachel Maddow recites Adam Yauch’s verse from “Professor Booty” and Will Farrell recites a negative and overly pretentious review of Ill Communication. (The only downside in the book are its many lists of songs, instruments and what not that the guys make, which work better in print than in spoken word; also a quasi-cookbook chapter probably didn’t need to be dramatized.)

There are also moments that are so unique to whoever is reading it. Snoop Dogg’s voice is so recognizable he’s the only reader who doesn’t introduce himself. And Jon Stewart truly savors the pause in his chapter where Horovitz wrote, “before Donald Trump was … I can’t say it.”

There are some poignant entries. Kate Shellenbach, a founding Beastie Boy, tells her story of being oustered, her contempt for Rick Rubin and how they all reconnected after she joined Luscious Jackson. Ada Calhoun reads her own scientific interpretation of the Beastie Boys’ sexism. The Boredoms’ YoshimiO recounts a time when the three Beasties helped her when someone randomly punched her – in Japanese, with translation by Kim Gordon. And there are stories galore about what a zany, unique, creative person Yauch was, all cast under the shadow of his 2012 death.

Perhaps the most interesting chapter comes early in the recording, when most of the contributors participate in an absurd oral history of “Cooky Puss,” the ice-cream creation that inspired their first rap single. You can pick out a few voices here and there — Bobby Cannavale, Sykes, Perez and Elvis Costello, among others — but you have to listen to it several times after you’ve heard the whole thing to pick them all out.

It’s bookended by Rev Run reading credits in an intro and copyright information in an outro over funky hip-hop beats. You haven’t truly listened to an audiobook until you’ve heard a rap legend holler, “All rights reseeeerrved.”