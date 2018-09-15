Anne Marie: My Style

Anne-Marie’s nostalgic stomper “2002” — which quotes classic lyrics by Britney Spears, ’NSync and Jay-Z — has earned more than 166 million Spotify streams. And her debut LP, Speak Your Mind, packed with sensitively swagged-out dance pop, is a Top 40 hit. So get ready, she probably won’t be a warm-up act for long.

Like “2002,” Anne-Marie’s wardrobe also romanticizes the pre-social-media era, favoring colorful Nineties baggy outfits, plus accessories like fanny packs and bucket hats that she hunts down herself on Etsy and eBay. “It’s a problem,” she admits. “I’m trying to cut back!”

1. Cartier tiny oval sunglasses. “I love to experiment with sunglasses,” says Anne-Marie. “That’s my biggest addiction.”

2. Florence Lamy jacket: “Everyone needs a leather jacket in their wardrobe.”

3. Revolve socks.

4. Balenciaga sneakers ($895): “The most expensive thing I’ve bought.”

5. Kangol bucket hat.

6. A Supreme suit she customized by cutting the top shorter: “I love high-waisted stuff.”

7. Eyelash curler: “I like to do my own hair and makeup. It’s relaxing before the show.”

8. Mark Manson’s book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck: “I stole it from my tour manager. It’s changing my life.”

9. ASOS fanny pack.

10. Big Babol gum: “It takes me back to my childhood.”

11. “Hello!” hair clip.