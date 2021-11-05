Dance Off a Pesky Lover With Aminé on ‘Sh!t2Luz’

TWOPOINTFIVE

(out today) after serving as the connective tissue of the Portland rapper’s last project-in-between-albums. “Fuck all the bullshit you going through right now,” Thompson urges stringently at the start of Aminé’s latest release. “

Fuck

that! It’s time to get up, go have some fun. Shake some ass! Ow!” Falling in line, on TWOPOINTFIVE

Aminé tries on a range of breathless, lively styles. “Dididumduhduh” feels like a brisk ride with the windows down, channeling Don Toliver’s dark, bass-heavy sound. “Charmander” twinkles like a hyperpop reimagination of Doja Cat’s booty-anthem “Juicy.”

Beloved internet comedian Rickey Thompson returns as a narrator on Aminé’s

One of the project’s most satisfying experiments is “Sh!t2Luz,” a two-minute microdose of U.K. garage influence with racing percussion and dreamlike synths that could make the 1975 jealous. The song finds Aminé brushing off a flighty lover who’s complicated their relationship with insecurity and indecision. Aminé sounds exhausted: “I’m over you, on mamas,” he says, his indifference accented with cartoonish pitch-shifted vocals layered on top of his gravelly singing. “Sh!t2Luz” is a soundtrack for shaking ass and shaking a nuisance off your back at the same time.