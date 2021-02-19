Song You Need to Know: Alizzz, ‘Ya No Siento Nada’

Alizzz’s production has been reliably unpredictable. “Body,” a collaboration with Pedro, and “Latinoamericana,” a track with Maikel Delacalle, both channeled the gloomy, slow-motion R&B that was so popular during the 2010s. “Para Repartir,” which features C. Tangana, paid tribute to traditional Cuban music. Another track with Tangana, “Pa’ Llamar Tu Atención,” embraced Brazilian baile funk.

Maybe it’s no surprise, then, that Alizzz’s recent work as a solo artist marks a headlong dive in another direction: His latest track, “Ya No Siento Nada,” is crunchy neo-grunge. “I really wanted to go out and destroy my head a little,” Alizzz said in a recent interview, “[and] put the maximum distortion and the maximum viscerality [into the song].”

Sure enough, the bass is ankle-scraping and mean and bludgeoning, the guitar is theatrical, pitched up so it sounds like a laser gun in Star Wars, and some of Alizzz’s vocals come out wonderfully gargled, as if he sneered them through a mouthful of barbed wire. “I want to feel something,” he sings in Spanish, “even if you lie, even if everything is false.”

But this song’s title (and refrain) indicate that Alizzz is already numb to everything around him. “Take a shot for me/I don’t feel anything anymore,” he sings in Spanish. “Another bad excuse to run away/I don’t feel anything anymore.” By the end of the track, he’s just repeating that chilling title phrase. It’s easy to envision a club full of fans screaming it back to him, feeling intensely while yelling about feeling nothing at all.