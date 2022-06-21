Are Songs of the Summer Still a Thing? Alex G Just Dropped One

Alex G is back with a new single, and it’s the kind of indie rock stunner you’ll play approximately 87 times.
“Runner” opens with a charming, playful riff, before Alex Giannascoli’s vocals enter and deliver a laidback chorus. The accompanying video nods to Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker’s “The Waiting,” where his bandmates back him on a sparse stage (sadly, none of them are dressed as dashing as Mike Campbell in a checkered sport coat).
“Runner” follows the delightfully bizarre “Blessing,” which Giannascoli dropped in May. Both tracks are off the upcoming album God Save the Animals, out September 23. Co-produced by Jacob Portrait, it marks his ninth LP, after 2019’s House of Sugar.
Giannascoli will tour behind the new album this fall, kicking off in Saxapahaw, North Carolina and wrapping up with two nights in Philadelphia, where he’s based. “I’m confident in Philly,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I know where I’m at, and I don’t feel the need to escape anything. And it’s cheap as fuck.”
Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.
Alex G Tour Dates
October 6 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
October 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
October 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
October 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
October 12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
October 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
October 17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
October 23 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
October 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
October 27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
November 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
November 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
November 4 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
November 5 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
November 6 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
November 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
November 9 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
November 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
November 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer