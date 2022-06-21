Are Songs of the Summer Still a Thing? Alex G Just Dropped One

Alex G is back with a new single, and it’s the kind of indie rock stunner you’ll play approximately 87 times.

“Runner” opens with a charming, playful riff, before Alex Giannascoli’s vocals enter and deliver a laidback chorus. The accompanying video nods to Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker’s “The Waiting,” where his bandmates back him on a sparse stage (sadly, none of them are dressed as dashing as Mike Campbell in a checkered sport coat).

“Runner” follows the delightfully bizarre “Blessing,” which Giannascoli dropped in May. Both tracks are off the upcoming album God Save the Animals, out September 23. Co-produced by Jacob Portrait, it marks his ninth LP, after 2019’s House of Sugar.

Giannascoli will tour behind the new album this fall, kicking off in Saxapahaw, North Carolina and wrapping up with two nights in Philadelphia, where he’s based. “I’m confident in Philly,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I know where I’m at, and I don’t feel the need to escape anything. And it’s cheap as fuck.”

Alex G Tour Dates

October 6 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

October 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

October 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

October 12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

October 23 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

October 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

October 27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 4 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

November 5 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

November 6 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

November 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

November 9 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

November 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer