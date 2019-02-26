Hear the Wild, Untold Story of the Making of ‘Walk This Way’

A new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, spotlights the story of “Walk This Way,” from Aerosmith’s original 1975 recording to their Rick Rubin-produced collaboration with Run-DMC in 1986. The original song’s producer, Jack Douglas, gives a blow-by-blow of its genesis on the episode, while Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers — author of the deeply reported new book Walk This Way: Run-DMC, Aerosmith, and the Song that Changed American Music Forever — joins host Brian Hiatt to dig deep into the narratives behind both versions of the song. (Find the Walk This Way book here)

From the beginning, it’s a complex and contentious tale — the members of Aerosmith still can’t agree who came up with the song’s signature beat (Douglas sees it as a “collaboration” between Steven Tyler and drummer Joey Kramer), and Run-DMC never wanted to record the song in the first place, famously referring to the lyrics as “hillbilly gibberish.”

