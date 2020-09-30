RS 500: Adam Horovitz’s Ballot is Full of Obscure Gems and Imaginary Classics

Last week, Rolling Stone published our completely updated list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In making the new list, we received more than 300 ballots from artists, critics and other figures from throughout the music industry.

Among them all, the first ballot that came in was from Adam Horovitz (a.k.a. Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys), and it set a high bar for taste, erudition and weirdness. Seeing vegetable-loving psychedelic rockers Ultimate Spinach and German clarinet master Hugo Strasser on a best albums did our hearts proud, even if most of us filled out list with less obscure choices. But even the sharpest music scholars on the RS staff weren’t hip to artists like Jan Pfundt and Pops Willard. In fact, a few of them sounded a little too theoretically good to be true, as if perhaps they may have been placed on the list not because of their musical quality but as part of some sort of clever satirical gesture. Sure, a record like Dr. Funk-A-Dunk’s Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor could be a real thing. Or it could be fake. Or it could be so fake it’s real, or so real it’s fake. How are we to know? To each their own.

In any case, thanks Adam. Your list sure is a real education, and we’re gratified that you’ve been kind enough to let us share it with our readers. If anyone out there ever tracks down that Juan Epstein joint, let us know.