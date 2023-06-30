fbpixel
From Janelle Monáe to Miley, Inside 2023’s Best Albums So Far

Rolling Stone Music Now podcast digs into our list of the year's best music so far, from Afropop to rock to pop to hip-hop to R&B
janelle monae miley cyrus rolling stone music now podcast best music so far
Janelle Monáe's 'The Age of Pleasure' and Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation' are among 2023's best albums so far Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Vijat Mohindra/NBC/Getty Images

There’s been so much good music in the first half of this year so far that Rolling Stone included no fewer than 85 albums in our recent best-of list. In the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we spotlight some of the most notable albums, from Paramore to Davido to Amanda Shires.

Mankaprr Conteh and Maura Johnston join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. To hear the whole episode, go here to find the podcast provider of your choice, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play below.

