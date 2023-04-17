Zach Bryan and Travis Tritt Meet ‘Eye to Eye’ to Talk Out Twitter Beef

Zach Bryan and Travis Tritt have finally managed to have some sort of civilized conversation over the existence of trans people, speaking “eye to eye” after exchanging a few Twitter volleys earlier in the week. The conversation between the two cisgender, presumably straight men took place in Texas over the weekend.

A noted hater of Covid precautions, Tritt had made a predictable stink about Bud Light’s one-off promotion with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April. While he didn’t shoot up cans of the beer like Kid Rock, he did vow to have the popular brew and all other Anheuser-Bush products removed from his future tour-rider requests. Considering that someone else would be in the position of paying for that beer, it’s not immediately clear what Tritt stood to sacrifice by adopting this position. A Jack Daniel’s ad campaign featuring drag queens also caught Tritt’s attention.

The newly minted superstar Bryan has a sarcastic, outspoken side on Twitter and let one fly that touched on Tritt’s stance while also asking for kindness.

I mean no disrespect towards anyone specifically, I don’t even mind @Travistritt.

I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be

It’s a great day to be alive I thought — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 8, 2023

Some of Bryan’s fans (and perhaps Tritt’s as well) weren’t happy about this unexpected statement of support for showing respect and kindness to trans folks. Bryan dug in his heels without pointing at any particular political party.

“I just have family transitioning and have blood to defend here. No one threaten me pls,” he wrote. Later in the day, he added “I’m on no one’s side ol sons, I love God and my family and don’t like when people are being insulted. We’re all just doing our best, hope everyone can relax someday soon.” Editor’s picks

Later still on the same day, Bryan had apparently had enough of the Twitter pile-on. People with nothing better to do were still replying to him about why he insisted on respecting the basic humanity of other people.

“Absolutely terrifying that saying ‘insulting others is wrong’ is reason enough for people to get so evil so quick,” he wrote.

Word must’ve made its way around to Tritt, who began insisting on a meeting with the young star. When private channels didn’t work out, he hopped on Twitter.

a.@zachlanebryan Zach, Been trying to reach out to you through your manager. Since we are both playing the Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX this Saturday, I was hoping we could chat in person. I will be there all day on Saturday. Please let me know if we can chat. Thanks. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 14, 2023

For the denouement of this interaction, the two connected at the Two Step Inn Festival. About what specifically we won’t know unless one of them (probably Bryan) decides to put it all on the internet. But it was by both accounts a good conversation that didn’t turn ugly.

@Travistritt and me talked for an hour and a half last night, eye to eye. It was nice to meet an old legend.

We disagree on some things and agree on some things and it seems the world did not end

My dad almost cried at his set

can everyone stop being so weird — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 16, 2023

“So glad we had a chance to chat, Zach,” Tritt responded. “Ever better to discover that we have so much common ground.”

Meanwhile, numerous state governments are moving forward to pass anti-trans legislation with frightening speed. Many of these bills like ones in Tennessee and Georgia have centered on affirming care for trans teenagers, forcing them to de-transition until they come of age. But Missouri may offer a glimpse at the bigger picture, introducing a bill at the end of last week that would impose a slew of new restrictions making it even more difficult for adults to receive gender-affirming care.