Zach Bryan’s New Album Has Songs With Kacey Musgraves and the Lumineers

Zach Bryan’s vision has never been more his own than on his forthcoming self-titled studio album. Ahead of the record’s release on Aug. 25, the country singer shared the complete 16-song tracklist, the entirety of which he wrote and produced himself. “Really proud to call the writing and production on somethin’ all mine,” he wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t make this album to appease people who will never be happy anyways, I made it for my people.”

Zach Bryan features four collaborations, including appearances from War and Treaty on “Hey Driver,” Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything,” Sierra Ferrell on “Holy Roller,” and the Lumineers on “Spotless.”

Bryan teased the Lumineers feature on Instagram last week, sharing a snippet with the caption: “The admiration started when I was 16 and hasn’t stopped since … Some of the kindest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of talking to.”

The album follows the release of Bryan’s most recent album American Heartbreak, released last year. “I wanted this entire record to be self-produced,” Bryan tweeted earlier today, teasing that he has other releases on the way, too. “Releasing Deep Satin (a song my friend Eddie produced) and a few more songs as the months are to come. I won’t keep anyone waiting I promise, I love you guys and I am so grateful I get to grow through this life with y’all.”

He added: “If u come into this album thinking it will be a chart topper or if you think that was my intent in it at all you’ll be severely disappointed and I am not sorry (respectfully).”

Zach Bryan Tracklist

1. “Fear & Friday’s (poem)”

2. “Overtime”

3. “Summertime’s Close”

4. “East Side of Sorrow”

5. “Hey Driver (ft. War and Treaty)”

6. “Fear and Friday’s”

7. “Ticking”

8. “Holy Roller (ft. Sierra Ferrell)”

9. “Jake’s Piano/ Long Island”

10. “El Dorado”

11. “I Remember Everything (ft. Kacey Musgraves)”

12. “Tourniquet”

13. “Spotless (ft. The Lumineers)”

14. “Tradesman”

15. “Smaller Acts”

16. “Oklahoma Son”