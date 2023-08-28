Zach Bryan Details Massive 2024 ‘Quittin Time’ Tour

Country star Zach Bryan has announced a massive 2024 North American tour in support of his new self-titled album.

The “Quittin Time Tour” will largely find Bryan playing arenas around the country, alongside a few stadium gigs. It all kicks off March 6 and 7, 2024 with two shows at the United Center in Chicago and wraps Dec. 13 and 14 with two special hometown shows at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Throughout much of the tour Bryan will receive support from the Middle East, Levi Turner, and Matt Maeson. Turnpike Troubadours and Sierra Ferrell will join on select dates, and so will two particularly notable acts: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow.

Registration for access to presale tickets is currently open, with presale starting Sept. 6 and general sale on Sept. 8. (It’s worth noting that most of the shows on the tour are being produced by AEG, the other concert promotion giant that is not Live Nation/Ticketmaster; Bryan famously expressed his displeasure with latter while on tour last year, even releasing a live album titled, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Bryan wasn’t able to avoid the Live Nation behemoth entirely though, with the concert promoter handling his shows in Canada.)

Bryan released his self-titled LP last week, with the album featuring collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, Sierra Ferrell, the War and Treaty, and the Lumineers. Zach Bryan followed a breakout 2022, during which Bryan released his widely celebrated (and massive) album, American Heartbreak, as well as the EP Summertime Blues and All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

March 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

March 07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

March 09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *^

March 12 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

March 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

March 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

March 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

March 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

March 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

April 26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *^

May 02 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *^

May 05 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 06 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 09 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

May 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

June 07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

June 08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium +^

July 30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

July 31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

August 03 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium +^

August 20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center @^

August 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center @^

November 17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

November 18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

November 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @^

November 22 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

November 23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

November 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

November 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

November 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center @^

December 03 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

December 07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

December 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

December 14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

* The Middle East

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner