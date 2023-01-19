Zach Bryan Flips Off Ticketmaster, Aims to Shut Down Scalpers on New Summer Tour

As he promised late last year, Zach Bryan will be largely Ticketmaster-free on a sprawling tour of North America this summer. The singer-songwriter just announced dates for his headlining Burn Burn Burn American Tour 2023, which gets underway May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I’ve tried my best to make tickets as affordable as possible for the Burn Burn Burn Tour,” Bryan said in a new video making the announcement. The brief clip features comedian Theo Von spelling out the ticket-buying rules in a wacky infomercial straight out of The Office (there’s even a cameo from Kevin!).

Tickets for most non-festival dates will be sold via Fair AXS, in keeping with Bryan’s stated loathing for Ticketmaster and its pricing methods. Fans can register for the chance to buy at www.axs.com/zachbryan through Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET. Those who are randomly selected will be able to buy tickets that range between $40 and $130, with service fees of $10 to $20 per ticket.

“We’re out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes at ticketing companies and dark-art bots on the internet,” Von quips in the announcement video. “Good luck, and here’s to fair pricing for all.”

Tickets purchased through AXS can’t be sold for profit, but they can be resold for face value to other fans through the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace. There are also a handful of non-AXS events in London, Ontario; Philadelphia; Nampa, Idaho; and Wichita, Kansas, where no resales at all will be allowed.

Spanning 28 dates, the Burn Burn Burn Tour isn’t quite the “limited” run Bryan teased at the end of 2022, but for now it only goes through the end of August. Stops on the way include New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and a two-night stand at Red Rocks in Colorado. As of now, the trek wraps Aug. 30 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Arena. Trending Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma How boygenius Became the World's Most Exciting Supergroup Florida Says AP African American Studies Program ‘Lacks Educational Value’ Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop

Burn Burn Burn American Tour dates:

April 15 – Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival*

May 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

May 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

May 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 – N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

May 28 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 3 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival*

June 23 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout*

July 14-16 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival*

July 20-July 22 – Cullman, AL @ Rock the South*

Aug. 5 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival*

Aug. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Aug. 14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug. 17 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug. 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug. 27 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Editor’s picks

*festival date