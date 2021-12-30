 Zac Brown Tests Positive for Covid Again, Nixes New Year's Appearance - Rolling Stone
Zac Brown Tests Positive for Covid Again, Drops Out of Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Lineup

Country singer, who was slated to perform during CBS’s Music City broadcast, previously tested positive in September

Joseph Hudak

Zac Brown Band will no longer perform at Nashville's New Year's Eve party after the singer tested positive for Covid.

Zac Brown Band have canceled their scheduled appearance at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve party after the group’s namesake singer tested positive for Covid-19. Brown previously contracted the virus in September, forcing the country music band to scrap a string of shows.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. While we were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our Number One priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff,” Brown wrote on social media. “We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year.”

Zac Brown Band were slated to perform live on Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing live on CBS on Friday night. Brown wasn’t the lineup’s only casualty: Previously announced artists Sam Hunt and Elle King are also no longer performing on the main stage in the city’s Bicentennial Mall State Park. (At press time, no reason had been given for their absence.) Brown, Hunt, and King will be replaced by the trio Lady A, along with special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland. Dierks Bentley will headline the concert, which is free to the public.

Fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Covid cases in Tennessee rose 102 percent last week. To gain entry into the New Year’s Eve grounds, fans will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test — or “volunteer proof” of vaccination — according to a statement from the city.

Brown’s positive diagnosis comes the same week as LL Cool J’s announcement that he too had tested positive for Covid. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper bowed out of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022. Other acts — including Phish, the Strokes, and the Flaming Lips — have either canceled or postponed their slated New Year’s Eve concerts.

In This Article: Covid, Omicron, Zac Brown, Zac Brown Band

