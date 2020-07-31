 Zac Brown Band's 'You and Islands': Listen to Tropical New Song - Rolling Stone
Zac Brown Band Return to Tropical Vibe With Breezy New Song ‘You and Islands’

“We were in quarantine, and all the oceans turned to dust,” sings Brown, setting the song squarely in the present moment

Jon Freeman

Zac Brown Band call back to their breeziest country hits with the new song “You and Islands,” released on Friday. It’s the group’s second digital single of 2020, following “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

Written by Brown with Ben Simonetti and Adam James, “You and Islands” was recorded by the band in quarantine, during which the group was forced to cancel all tour dates for 2020. Opening with a percussive acoustic guitar riff not unlike the one that underpins the group’s hit “Toes” and ramping up to buoyant fiddle and smooth, multi-tracked chorus harmonies, the song captures an urge that many people are currently feeling to travel to new places, whenever that may be. “Last night I had a dream/We were in quarantine, and all the oceans turned to dust/I woke up in a sweat/Time hadn’t run out yet, I heard the tide calling us,” Brown sings in the second verse.

In early July, Zac Brown Band gave a free livestream to benefit Camp Southern Ground and its programs supporting veterans. The “4th With the Family” event, as it was dubbed, featured an acoustic performance from the group and raised more than $1.4 million for the cause. The group’s most recent album, The Owl, was released in 2019.

