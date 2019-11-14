Watch Zac Brown Band Perform Two Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

Zac Brown Band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two songs, “Spend It All on You” and “Leaving Love Behind,” on the late night show’s outdoor stage. The latter is the closing track of the group’s new album The Owl, which dropped in September.

“Spend It All on You” comes off Brown’s recent surprise solo album The Controversy, which features collaborations with producers like Max Martin, Benny Blanco and Skrillex. The upbeat song gets a heavier country vibe during the performance with the help of Brown’s bandmates, while “Leaving Love Behind” has a notable emotional heft with the inclusion of strings.

Zac Brown Band released The Owl, the band’s sixth album, in September. The album follows 2017’s Welcome Home. Included on the album are the lead single “Someone I Used to Know” — a CMT Music Award winner in 2019 — “Warrior,” “Need This,” and “The Woods,” which the band recently performed on The Tonight Show. The group wrapped their extensive Owl Tour last month.