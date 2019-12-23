 Zac Brown Band's 'The Woods' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
See People Wipe Out, Fall Down in Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Woods’ Video

It’s a montage of folks doing dumb shit in this clip that evokes ‘Jackass’ and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hey, dude, watch this. That’s the premise of Zac Brown Band’s video for “The Woods,” a clip that collects all sorts of dumb ideas, bad accidents, and mostly avoidable mishaps.

Evoking the best and worst of MTV’s Jackass and America’s Funniest Home Videos, the video opens with a guy electrocuting himself by sticking a metal knife into a plugged-in toaster. And it only gets worse from there: there are falling pole dancers, people getting bucked off both horses and camels, snowboarders hitting trees and cars, and more than a few crotch shots, including one poor kid who tries to balance on the rim of a pool.

Other incidents are flat-out terrifying: like a high-speed, highway motorcycle accident, a woman tumbling from a moving golf cart, and airbag-deploying car crashes. The capper is a guy face-planting while carrying a whole tray of take-out coffee. Oh, the humanity.

It’s all entertaining to watch — but perhaps in a “I feel gross” kinda way. Brown, in a statement, says the intention was to celebrate those who live wide-open. “I’m a fan of fails and people who just go for it, even if they stumble along the way,” he said. “It’s a reminder to bust your ass when reaching for new, great things, because epic fails only come if you’re doing something truly epic.”

“The Woods” appears on the Zac Brown Band’s latest album The Owl.

