Watch Zac Brown Band Sing ‘The Woods’ on ‘Fallon’

Zac Brown Band revved up the studio audience for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, performing their funk-pop tune “The Woods.” The eight-member group released their new album The Owl on Friday, September 20th.

“The Woods” is the opening track on The Owl, the studio version of which comes with a drum-line cadence and a wordless, earworm chant that’s doubled by fiddle. Brown rolls off a series of contrasts, setting up his central, live-and-let-live thesis: “To each their own, ain’t that right?” There’s also an odd barb about how some people “work on trash like a Kardas-trophe surgeon,” which threatens to undermine the all-embracing message. Regardless, the crowd gets into the spirit and roars with enthusiasm, prompting Fallon to exclaim, “That is how you do it!” at the end of the performance.

The Owl is Zac Brown Band’s latest studio album and follows 2017’s Welcome Home. Included on the album are the lead single “Someone I Used to Know” — a CMT Music Award winner in 2019 — “Warrior,” “Need This,” and “Leaving Love Behind,” a stately piano ballad that closes the album.

Zac Brown Band are currently headlining The Owl Tour, which launched this summer. The trek resumes October 17th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.