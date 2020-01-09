 Zac Brown Band Plots Roar With the Lions Tour: See Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Zac Brown Band Plots Roar With the Lions Tour

Summer run hits stadiums and amphitheaters

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band have announced dates for their 2020 summer tour, including a stop at New York's Citi Field.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstoc

The Zac Brown Band have a thing for animals. Following the Down the Rabbit Hole Tour and The Owl Tour, the group has announced their summer run, the Roar With the Lions Tour.

The trek launches in Gilford, New Hampshire, with two shows at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on May 24th and 25th. Along with other amphitheaters, like the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, and the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, the tour includes stops at ballparks, including a June 26th date at Citi Field in New York and an August 7th show at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion,” Brown said in a statement. “I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions. They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov opens most dates, while St. Paul and the Broken Bones are on tap for a September 12th stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Tickets go on sale January 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via the band’s website.

In September, the group released its latest album, The Owl, featuring the single “Leaving Love Behind” and “The Woods,” for which the band released a video that combined clips of people involved in all sorts of often comedic accidents.

Zac Brown Band tour dates:
May 24 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
May 25 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
May 29 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
May 30 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *
May 31 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *
June 4 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *
June 5 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
June 12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
June 13 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
June 14 — Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
June 18 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *
June 19 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *
June 20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*
June 25 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
June 26 — New York, NY @ Citi Field *
June 27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
July 24 — Shakopee, MN @ Twin Cities Summer Jam
July 25 — Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
August 7 — Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
September 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 11 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 12 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field**
September 19 — Frisco, TX @ Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)
September 25 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 26 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
October 16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 17 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 18 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
*with Gregory Alan Isakov
** with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

