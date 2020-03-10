Zac Brown Band Postpone Spring Tour, Citing Coronavirus Concerns

Zac Brown Band have announced the decision to postpone the spring dates of their Owl Tour, citing “increasing public health concerns” over the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The trek originally got underway February 28th in Moline, Illinois, and made five stops before pressing pause.

The next show scheduled to take place was March 12th in St. Louis, Missouri — 13 dates concluding with the group’s April 25th show in Nashville will be affected by the postponement. Rescheduled dates were not immediately available, but tickets to the postponed shows will be honored.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the group wrote on Instagram along with the announcement.

As of now, the group’s summer 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour is expected to continue as normal. Those shows get underway May 24th in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Zac Brown Band are the latest in a series of high-profile tour cancellations over coronavirus concerns, following similar news in recent days from Pearl Jam, Santana, and Madonna. Additionally, there have been several popular events canceled in response to the disease’s spread, including South by Southwest and Ultra Music Festival.

Zac Brown Band’s Owl Tour postponed dates:

Mar 12, 2020 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Mar 13, 2020 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Mar 14, 2020 – Detroit, MI Little @ Caesars Arena

Mar 15, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mar 26, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Mar 27, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Mar 28, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Apr 15, 2020 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 16, 2020 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Apr 17, 2020 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Apr 23, 2020 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Apr 24, 2020 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 25, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena