Hear Zac Brown Band’s Armed Services Ode ‘Warrior’

Zac Brown Band have released the stirring new track “Warrior,” the latest taste of the group’s forthcoming sixth studio album The Owl, out September 20th. With an infectious tribal drumbeat throughout, the rousing lyrics, especially those in the final verse, detail the kinsmanship forged in facing battle together.

“The chosen few get shipped away for one more mile and one more day,” Brown sing-speaks in the song’s bridge. “To harvest souls and bear the weight, and reap the tax that must be paid.” The title becomes something of a battle cry, as it is sung repeatedly throughout the track, propelled by the force of Brown’s vocal conviction.

“’Warrior” is a tribute to the life-altering actions our military take on behalf of our safety and freedom every single day,” says Brown in a release. “We’ve always supported our troops and many of our songs take time to thank them for their service, but with ‘Warrior,’ we wanted to highlight the reality of what they do and how scarring it can be to so many.”

Announcing the release of The Owl late last month, Brown noted that the LP would include collaborations with Skrillex, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. “Warrior” follows the release of the album’s piano-led ballad, “Leaving Love Behind.”

Zac Brown Band are currently out on The Owl Tour, which visits Denver’s Coors Field Friday night, August 9th, with additional upcoming shows in Wantagh, New York; Bristow, Virginia; Hershey, Pennsylvania; and Saratoga Springs, New York, later this month.