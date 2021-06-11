Zac Brown Band Plead for Coexistence in New Song ‘Same Boat’

Zac Brown Band make an upbeat plea for peace and coexistence in the new song “Same Boat,” which was released on Friday. It’s the group’s first single under a new agreement between Warner Music Nashville and their Home Grown Music.

Written by the group with Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, “Same Boat” has some of the same laid-back jangle that powered classic Zac Brown Band singles like “Chicken Fried” and “Knee Deep.” This time the difference is that it sports a message about getting along that’s showed up in several recent country songs.

It welds that message to an uplifting melody and pristine, layered harmonies, mixing some Golden Rule-type advice (“If you can’t be nice don’t say nothing at all/So help somebody that might be struggling”) with more slightly dubious pronouncements about being allowed to believe what we believe (fine for individual faith, not so much when it comes to facts). Still, Brown and company seem more focused on shared experiences and the necessity of not reacting with malice.

“It’s about how we all go through the same things, all together,” Brown says in a statement. “It is a chance to be able to remind people to be positive, be good to each other and show empathy. You don’t know what it’s like to walk around in someone else’s shoes. We’re all human beings. Let’s spread some love around and show kindness to each other.”

On August 5th, Zac Brown Band will kick off their Comeback Tour, featuring a rotating cast of guests such as Teddy Swims, Ashland Craft, Devin Dawson, Adam Doleac, and Gabby Barrett.