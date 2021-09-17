Zac Brown Band Wreck Trucks, Smoke Weed in New Song ‘Fun Having Fun’

Zac Brown Band combine a message of living in the moment with a sense of humor and deft bluegrass picking in the new song “Fun Having Fun,” off the group’s upcoming album The Comeback.

Set to a speedy tempo and propelled by choppy mandolin, Brown and his mates recount instances of finding trouble that would get most kids grounded for life. “Well I had a big old pair for a boy just 8 years old,” he sings, before recalling how he wrecked his grandad’s prized Ford truck, burned down a hayloft, and, as a teenager, got arrested for smoking weed in a van with his buddies. When confronted in cartoonish fashion by a stern-voiced authority figure, Brown simply shrugs.

“It’s fun having fun/There’s only so many trips round the sun,” he sings, with the group adding their trademark layered harmonies. The instrumental breaks take a wild turn through the middle section, with the tempo picking up dramatically and an acoustic guitar evoking the frenzy of a chase scene. When Brown sings about his encounter with the police, he does it with a sly grin: “I looked fucked-up in the mugshot/But I’d do it all again,” with the F-word neatly bleeped out.

The Comeback will be released October 15th and includes the tracks “Same Boat” and “Stubborn Pride” with Marcus King. The group is currently headlining shows on its Comeback Tour, which plays back-to-back gigs at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood, Colorado, on Friday and Saturday.